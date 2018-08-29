Tributes to Beatles, Stones close ETC season

The Beatles and Rolling Stones on the same bill? Yes, Saturday night at Lake Clementia.

Entertainment, Theatre & Culture’s 2018 season wraps up Saturday night with a show at Lake Clementia Amphitheater that promises a bunch of songs we all love. It’s a Beatles vs. Rolling Stones show, two bands paying tribute to two of the greatest groups of all time, and we’ve got four tickets for a lucky someone.

The bands involved are called Abbey Road and Jumping Jack Flash, and if we have this right, they’ll play alternate sets and do a finale together. You’d be right to call this the show no one ever got to see.

If you’re interested in winning four tickets, just drop a comment at the end of this story. We’ll draw a random winner from the comments at lunchtime Friday.

Rancho Murieta Business Center has tickets for the show and honors member discounts. Local Bean has only concert tickets at the nonmember price. Member and nonmember tickets may be purchased at the ETC table in front of the Local Bean Friday from 8 to 10 a.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon or at Lake Clementia from 7 a.m. to noon.

Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Children 12 and under are free. Buy your tickets in advance; there’s a $5 surcharge if you buy at the gate.

For other concert information, check out the ETC information at ranchomurieta.com/etc.

Here are a couple of videos that give you a taste of the show.