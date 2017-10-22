October 22, 2017 - 7:30pm
A trick-or-treat stop? We don't think so
Published October 22, 2017 - 4:29pm
| Filed under
Maybe someone can explain, but many Murietans reacted with surprise as they passed the remains of the burned-out home at Murieta Parkway and Camino Del Lago. Somehow the home has been decorated for Halloween. On Sunday there were pumpkins and ghosts in the windows, a bit of orange and black streamers and a witch's hat hanging from the tree. (Click photo for larger image.)
-
-
Halloween
I love it - if you're not going to knock it down, you may as well decorate it for Halloween. Looks like a perfect haunted house to me!