Troop 633 fundraising car wash Saturday
Published June 21, 2018 - 8:55am
Filed under
Boy Scout Troop 633 will hold a fundraising "Car Wash for Camp" Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RMA Building parking lot. They'll accept your donation for their car-washing services.
