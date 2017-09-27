→ Photo gallery of the show's fashions (36 photos)

Models took a bow Wednesday at the conclusion of the Rancho Murieta Women’s Club fashion show. The theme was "Under the Tuscan Sun." The annual show is a club favorite and played to a packed room at the Country Club, with Women's Club members modeling fashions from nine shops. The models were Sherry Agrella, Ivy Applebaum, Yvonne Baron, Sunday Barrow, Lou Blouw, Joanne Brandt, Sheryl Bray, Chelsea Chamberlain, Shirley Fruit, Vonda Grice, Carol Gustafson-Frost, Penelope Khar, Bonnie Kirshman, Phyllis Knutsen, Theresa Lopez, Ginny Macko, Pahl Martel, Patty Mason, Stacia Matheny, Dolly Mendoza, Raelyn Mobley, Donna Parker, Sherry Stansberry-Perkins and Jennifer Wertzer. The co-chairs were Michelle Hubbell and Vickie Joyner. (Click photo for larger image.)