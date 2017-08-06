Two accident-prone stretches of Scott Road

Supervisor Sue Frost's look at Scott Road named two stretches where most accidents in recent years have occurred. Here's a look at those two areas.
It will take money to fix Scott Road, Supervisor Sue Frost wrote here last week, and money is something Sacramento County doesn’t have. She looked at traffic counts and, more importantly, accident reports. She found we’re averaging almost an accident a month on Scott Road, and most of the accidents have occurred along two stretches that are detailed in the accompanying video.
Frost has pushed through a couple of changes, but she recognizes they’re small help for a large problem. (Still, it’s more concern about Scott Road than the county has shown ever.)
She said her first effort to get the county Department of Transportation to address the narrow, winding, flood-prone country road was met with the challenge that traffic there hasn’t grown significantly.
Traffic volume in 2007 was 2,163 cars a day, she reported, and last year it reached 2,860 – a 32 percent increase. (This year, she reported, it’s at 2,612, though it’s not clear if the drop-off could be due to the many days early this year when Scott Road was flooded.)
Frost found there were 31 accidents in 2014, 2015 and the first nine months of 2016. “Improper turning” (14 accidents) and “unsafe speed” (12 accidents) were the chief causes cited. Because there are no intersecting streets on Scott Road, it's difficult to locate the danger areas. The accompanying video lets you see the roadway, and you can see Frost's map of the accident locations here.
In the end, she had to settle for installing some new signs and leaning on the CHP to do some enforcement there.
“I know this does not even come close to totally solving the problems on Scott Road, but it is a start,” she wrote. “If we can make a small dent in the amount of accidents, or possibly even prevent future deaths, I view it as worthwhile. I want to see pullouts installed, I want to see the road expanded, I want to see it repaved, and I want to get the flooding issue solved. These will take time, but I am committing to fixing them.”
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
Scott Road
Yes Matt, you are correct about the amount of taxes we pay here in RM. And for that money, we get very little services from the county. I drive that route quite a bit and I find that if you drive according to the road, you can drive safely. It's no different than when you go to the mountains and drive those roads.....but....you cannot speed on the turns without going into the other lane. As I see it, the accidents happen because folks are in a hurry and speed around the winding parts of the road. I always pull over for cars behind me that seem to be in a hurry, but, many folks do not, instead they choose to pass me safely or not.
I want to thank Ms. Frost for taking interest in our problems on that road and trying to solve them as best as she can, however, no one will be able to stop the speeders unless you sit out there all day and night ....Witon has the same problems with Dillard Road and it's straighter than Scott. Speeders will continue to drive recklessly.
I Agree with Matt 100%...
...but please clarify if the "woopdty-doo" is refering to the road or the driver?
I drive this road everyday and the biggest safety concern I see are those driving far less than the speed limit (55 mph). On most stretches of this road, you can go 50 mph at a safe speed and rarely use your brakes.
Scott Grimm
I too appreciate the work
I too appreciate the work that Supervisor Frost and the County Department of Transportation has done to date on Scott Road. Re-engineering that road is a huge expense - I believe an earlier number quoted from SacDot was about $8 million just to re-jigger the area that floods ( I could be wrong on that but will try to research). This is a little rural road that was never intended to carry large amounts of traffic at high speeds. I would love to see more local tax dollars spent there but understand that is a county-wide issue. Just a point of information - if you drive the road at 45 mph instead of 50 mph it takes about 2 minutes longer. Leave earlier - enjoy the view. At least you are not stuck in three lanes of traffic going 15 mph!
First of all, I want to thank
First of all, I want to thank Supervisor Frost for her interest in working on the Scott road issues. If one reviews the two graphs included in her article, they show something very surprising. That drivers somehow navigate Scott Road surprisingly well considering it is 8 miles of hairpin turns and whoopty-doos. The graphs show that Scott Road handles about 1,000,000 vehicles per year, but only averages about 10 accidents. That means that you have a .000001 chance of having an accident while driving Scott Road and that only 1 in 100,000 vehicles has a problem navigating Scott Road safely. The new signage may or may not work, only time will tell. My concern is that with added law enforcement of the road, many of the 99.9999% of safe drivers will end up with needless speeding fines of $1,000. (the average cost of the fine + the average insurance premium spike from a speeding ticket). In addition, where are drivers supposed to pull over if law enforcement wants them to? Pulling to the side of Scott Road only makes the road less safe for the driver of the car being pulled over, other drivers attempting to pass, and the law enforcement officer walking the shoulder.
In reviewing the accident graph, almost half of the accidents occur in the same location…..the curvy area between Boys Ranch Road and the White barn/house a half mile to the north. If the county wishes to make the road safer, simply straighten out that area….it would cut the accidents on Scott Road in half. While they are at it, if they simply add more water pipes under the road at the Deer Creek crossing, it would eliminate the flooding issue we have been dealing with for 40 years. Both projects could be completed for around $3 to $5 million dollars total. Considering that Rancho Murietans alone pay the county over $10,000,000 per year in property taxes, it sounds like a fair trade.
In conclusion, the problem with Scott Road is not necessarily a safety problem as the graphs prove. The problem with Scott Road is yearly flooding, combined with a fairly ridiculous routing that makes the short drive into Folsom take 30 minutes. In the last 40 years, Rancho Murietans have paid hundreds of millions of dollars to the County in property taxes alone (and hundreds millions more in sales taxes and other taxes), yet all we get for that is yearly pot hole fixing. Hopefully Supervisor Frost will be able to get us some real improvement in the near future.