Two accident-prone stretches of Scott Road

Supervisor Sue Frost's look at Scott Road named two stretches where most accidents in recent years have occurred. Here's a look at those two areas.

It will take money to fix Scott Road, Supervisor Sue Frost wrote here last week, and money is something Sacramento County doesn’t have. She looked at traffic counts and, more importantly, accident reports. She found we’re averaging almost an accident a month on Scott Road, and most of the accidents have occurred along two stretches that are detailed in the accompanying video.

Frost has pushed through a couple of changes, but she recognizes they’re small help for a large problem. (Still, it’s more concern about Scott Road than the county has shown ever.)

She said her first effort to get the county Department of Transportation to address the narrow, winding, flood-prone country road was met with the challenge that traffic there hasn’t grown significantly.

Traffic volume in 2007 was 2,163 cars a day, she reported, and last year it reached 2,860 – a 32 percent increase. (This year, she reported, it’s at 2,612, though it’s not clear if the drop-off could be due to the many days early this year when Scott Road was flooded.)

Frost found there were 31 accidents in 2014, 2015 and the first nine months of 2016. “Improper turning” (14 accidents) and “unsafe speed” (12 accidents) were the chief causes cited. Because there are no intersecting streets on Scott Road, it's difficult to locate the danger areas. The accompanying video lets you see the roadway, and you can see Frost's map of the accident locations here.

In the end, she had to settle for installing some new signs and leaning on the CHP to do some enforcement there.

“I know this does not even come close to totally solving the problems on Scott Road, but it is a start,” she wrote. “If we can make a small dent in the amount of accidents, or possibly even prevent future deaths, I view it as worthwhile. I want to see pullouts installed, I want to see the road expanded, I want to see it repaved, and I want to get the flooding issue solved. These will take time, but I am committing to fixing them.”