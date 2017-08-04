Two arrested in fire near Rancho Murieta
[Updated 4:35 p.m.] Two El Dorado Hills men have been arrested and charged with recklessly causing the fire that burned nearly 1,300 acres near Rancho Murieta last week, Cal Fire announced Friday afternoon.
Cal Fire enforcement officers, working with the Sacramento County district attorney's office, announced Thursday's arrest of Jacob Place and Maxwell Goldsworthy, both 18. The Sheriff's Department website says the two were released Friday.
Brice Bennett, an information officer for Cal Fire, said the two are charged with unlawfully causing a fire, a felony. He said the two were burning illegal materials off Latrobe Road, but he wouldn't specify what the materials were. Asked for any particulars of the fire – if, for example, it was a bonfire – Bennett said, "It was 2 o'clock in the afternoon or so, near a hundred-degree day, so who needs to be having a bonfire?"
Your comments
-
Thank you, Supervisor Frost!
—Lynn Clevenger
8/4/2017—8:23 pm
-
More comments about Scott Road
—RM.com
8/4/2017—4:51 pm
-
Photos of suspects
—RM.com
8/4/2017—4:42 pm
-
Scott Road signs being installed
—RM.com
8/4/2017—1:36 pm
-
New TV Lineup
—Ed Moran
8/4/2017—10:34 am
-
Country Club problems
—Chris Woods
8/3/2017—10:52 pm
-
Scott road & Rancho Murieta
—Chris Woods
8/3/2017—10:40 pm
-
Comments about Sue Frost's post
—RM.com
8/3/2017—8:14 pm
Photos of suspects
KCRA.com has mugshots of the suspects but doesn't identify one from the other.