Two injured in accident at South Gate
Published July 27, 2018 - 11:41pm
A two-vehicle accident at the South Gate around 10:15 p.m. Friday sent two people to the hospital with injuries that were believed to be minor. CHP Sgt. B. McGehee said there were two people in each of the vehicles when the crash occurred at the gate entrance. Further details weren't available. Jackson Road traffic was routed around the accident until it could be cleaned up.
