Two RMA board seats on ballot this fall

The Rancho Murieta Association’s Nominating Committee is looking for candidates to run for two seats on the RMA board. The three-year terms begin Dec. 1. The deadline to file your candidacy papers is Sept. 12.

The current directors whose terms are expiring are Cheryl McElhany and Larry Shelton. McElhany said this week that she will seek re-election, while Shelton said he hasn’t decided.

Any member interested in running must be in good standing. That means you’re current on the payment of all assessments, fee, charges and fines.

To run, you must complete an application form and conflict of interest statement. These forms, available at the RMA, must be back to the RMA office by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12.

The Nominating Committee will present the slate of candidates to the board at its September meeting. Ballots will be mailed to members in October, and a candidates night will be held in mid-October. Voting takes place by mail and at the annual meeting.

The Nominating Committee, chaired by Alex Bauer, includes Nancy Pohll, Rene Bechtold and Les Kuhnz.

Questions should be directed to Danise Hetland, RMA assistant general manager, at (916) 354-3500.