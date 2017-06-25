Two-time grandma shares baby photos

Neighbor Billye Ericksen shares the photos and story: "The pictures are from the first robin's nest in the rafters of my home. For the longest time I was sure there were three baby robins and then saw that there were four! They all did well under the fantastic parenting of those two hard workers and all flew away over a period of two days. I started taking photos on 5/14 and finished the shoot on 5/27. And now there is another set of robins who have made a nest at the other end of my deck and they have picked the hottest time for nesting. Still no sign of the new babies. However, I set out a tray of water to offer some relief. I will keep you all posted. Last year there were two sets of robins who nested in the same places and when they started 'sizing up the place' from the safety of the back yard weeks ago, I realized that this is their home and I am so lucky to be second-time grandma to the robins." Click the photos for a larger image.