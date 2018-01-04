Underfunded pensions impact CSD, RMA too

Underfunded employee pension programs have been a growing worry nationally for years, and the worries aren’t limited to retirees who get the pension checks. Communities like Rancho Murieta have cause to worry too.

The problem became real in Rancho Murieta in 2017, when the Operating Engineers’ Local 3’s pension liability scuttled the sale of the Country Club. But how many Murietans know the Community Services District and the Rancho Murieta Association are working with unions that have the same problem?

Given this situation, union costs are likely to inflate those organizations’ expenses – and their monthly customer bills – for years.

When the Country Club tried to close its sale last year, it was told the Operating Engineers, which represents 22 of its employees, wanted $3 million as the club’s share of the pension’s $3 billion funding shortfall. By comparison, the CSD is carrying a liability of about $2.8 million. RMA acknowledges it has a pension liability too, but it says it doesn’t know the amount.

“It’s something we’re looking into, how to address that long-term,” Mark Martin, the CSD’s general manager, said at last month’s board meeting.

The CSD has 35 employees represented by the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS). That union, with 1.9 million members, lists a pension liability of more than $138 billion.

Because CalPERS sets its expected return on investments, “we’re really at their will, to what they set their investment strategy to and their rates,” Martin said.

He said he’s talking with “individuals in the financial community,” including his former chief financial officer at the city of Stockton, where Martin worked until recently. “So we’re starting to investigate how to approach that liability.”

“It seems like all these liabilities were a well-hidden fact in most public agencies,” said Director Jerry Pasek, a past board president.

Given CalPERS’ decision to lower its discount rate, which drives employer contributions, “We would anticipate a significant increase in the net pension liability,” said auditor Larry Bain, who was at the meeting to deliver the CSD’s annual audit. He added, “We would anticipate the rates, in the future, to go up.”

The CSD paid CalPERS $280,000 for its employees in 2016-17, Bain said.

The CSD’s pension liability for the 2016-17 fiscal year increased substantially, he said – from $2.2 million to almost $2.8 million, a trend he predicted will continue. Starting this year, Bain said, CSD will need to add another liability to its books – for retiree health care costs.

The RMA, which also has employees represented by the Operating Engineers, was asked about its situation with unfunded pension liability.

The RMA responded with a statement, which said in part: “RMA currently has about 15 union employees. Staff’s understanding is that there is an unfunded liability that would be triggered if RMA withdrew from the union contract. To date, there hasn’t been any discussion of doing that, and RMA has not gone to the expense of getting an estimate of the unfunded liability.”