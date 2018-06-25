Unforgettable morning on Lake Clementia
Published June 25, 2018 - 12:42am
Filed under
It was a spectacular Sunday morning on Lake Clementia for 9-year-old Jackson Haviland, who was there with his dad, Nic. As captured in this photo by neighbor Paul Anderson, Jackson had a front-row seat as one of our bald eagles did a bit of fishing. Anderson was in another boat and Nic Haviland was on a paddle board. This is one of those times when you really should click the photo to see it at larger size.
Your comments