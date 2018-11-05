Vets Day celebration is Monday at RMA
All veterans, military families and friends are invited to the community's fourth annual Veteran's Day celebration on Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Rancho Murieta Association Building. The coffee, donuts and conversation are hosted by the Rancho Murieta Caregiver Support Group and sponsored by RanchoMurieta.com, individual donors and the efforts of groups from Rancho Murieta Community Church. If you would like to make a card (or several) to be distributed to the vets, please drop them off in the basket at 6408 Puerto Drive by Sunday. The event contact is Erin Reed, (916) 952-8183 or aereed@me.com.
