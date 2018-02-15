Video: Parks getting new play equipment

Published February 15, 2018 - 9:18pm
| Filed under
Multimedia
RMA
Youth activities

Work is under way at Clementia Park, where the Rancho Murieta Association poured concrete this week in advance of installing new playground equipment. And starting Monday, the tot lot and playground at Stonehouse Park will be closed for up to three weeks as new playground equipment is installed there.

See all classifieds »

Your comments

Anonymous