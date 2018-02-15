Video: Parks getting new play equipment
Published February 15, 2018 - 9:18pm
| Filed under
Work is under way at Clementia Park, where the Rancho Murieta Association poured concrete this week in advance of installing new playground equipment. And starting Monday, the tot lot and playground at Stonehouse Park will be closed for up to three weeks as new playground equipment is installed there.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
ROOM FOR RENT2/15/2018 - 12:13 pm
-
GOLF PUSH CART2/15/2018 - 9:09 am
-
Kid's Dresser for sale $50 OBO.2/15/2018 - 7:19 am
-
Seiko Westminster Clock2/14/2018 - 10:30 am
-
Cereal boxes needed for engineering challenge.2/13/2018 - 4:33 pm
- Damon's Computer Service
- InterState Propane
- KK Collision Center
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Goralka Law Firm
- Apex Pest Control
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Squeaky Clean
- Tree Tech
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Go Fore Pizza
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Designs in Dentistry
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Barrett Services
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments