Video peek: Progress at park playgrounds
Published February 28, 2018 - 6:25pm
| Filed under
The Rancho Murieta Association is in the midst of installing new playground equipment at Lake Clementia and Stonehouse parks. Last November, the RMA approved spending $116,000 for the equipment. Here's a peek at things as they stood Wednesday.
Your comments