Video: Tour the new Murieta Inn and Spa

The Murieta Inn and Spa – more than three years in the building – will open to the public in the coming days. In this video, owner Carol Anderson Ward, the longtime owner of the Murieta Equestrian Center, shows you around and answers questions about the restaurant, spa and facilities and why the hotel took so long to build. The hotel has 83 rooms and rates of $189 a night and up, depending on season, according to Mary Orlando, general manager. In the coming days, there will be traffic as the hotel is guest-tested, with invited horse-show visitors and friends and family previewing the rooms, food and other services in advance of the official opening. The hotel staff emphasizes that all of Murieta will be more than welcome once the facility is fully open, but for now they ask that you await the official opening before stopping by.