Village Craft Faire is coming Saturday

The Murieta Village Craft Faire and Bake Sale takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Village Clubhouse. The annual event is a unique way to start the holiday shopping season. Crafters set up shop in the main room, and the bake sale is held in the library. This year a full house of vendors will offer handmade goods, art, jewelry, holiday items, jellies, nuts and more. A word to the wise: The homemade baked goods sell out quickly.