Village holiday fair is coming up Saturday
Murieta Village's annual Holiday Craft Faire and Bake Sale takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Murieta Village Clubhouse, on Poncho Conde Circle. Every year the fair offers a room full of holiday gift items and delicious treats.
