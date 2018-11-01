Village holiday fair is coming up Saturday

Published November 1, 2018 - 10:18pm
Filed under
Events
Holidays
Village

Murieta Village's annual Holiday Craft Faire and Bake Sale takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Murieta Village Clubhouse, on Poncho Conde Circle. Every year the fair offers a room full of holiday gift items and delicious treats.

