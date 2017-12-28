Village resident Marguerite Dupree dies at 88

Marguerite Dupree, a longtime Village resident who loved to travel and was a regular donor to the community’s blood drives, died this month at the age of 88. A celebration of her life will be held in January.

A family recollection said she was a prolific artist. “Over the course of her life, she produced recipes, drawings, paintings, pottery, poetry, and even an unpublished novel,” her family wrote. “She continued to create, travel, and volunteer in her community well into her 80s. To her delight, her final days were full of love. In her own words, spoken mere days before her passing, ‘This is the best day of my life. I have had a wonderful life.’ Her life was rich, her death was peaceful, and her memory is well worth celebration.”

Marguerite Ruth Gormley Dupree – known her whole life as “Pete” – was born in Oak Park, Illinois. She attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, where she met Chester Dupree. They married in 1950 and lived in Colorado, Oregon, Arizona and Nebraska, mostly pursuing agriculture.

In Nebraska, the family recalls, Mrs. Dupree canned food, kept a garden, and was a leader in Women's Club, 4-H and Girl Scouts.

In 1969, the family moved again, to Northern California – to Antioch, where Mrs. Dupree worked in education and, as her children grew up, in real estate. They also lived in Pioneer and Fresno before settling in the mid-'90s in Rancho Murieta.

While living in the Village, she liked to swim and read and take frequent road trips. She was well into her 70s before she stopped her bi-annual solo drives to Colorado.

She was a regular donor at the Women’s Club’s quarterly blood drives. At a drive in 2009, Mrs. Dupree contributed her 22nd unit of blood.

Her husband of 53 years, Chester, died in 2003. She is survived by four children, Barbara Dupree, Diane Dupree-Dempsey, James Dupree and William Dupree as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Murieta Village Clubhouse, 14751 Poncho Conde Circle.

Donations in her memory may be made to Friends of the Bookmobile, 5600 South Land Park Drive, Sacramento 95822; the Northern California and Northern Nevada Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 2290 N. 1st St., Suite 101, San Jose, CA 95131, or to Advanced Hospice, 4370 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento 95841.