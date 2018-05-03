Village Trash and Treasures is open to you

Published May 3, 2018 - 9:06pm
Village

This year's Trash and Treasures event in the Village will take place 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2.  All residents and friends of Rancho Murieta are welcome to sell at the event as long as there is space available. Spaces are $10 each. Call (916) 354-1544 or (916) 354-2925 for information.

