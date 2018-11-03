Volunteering to spiff up our lakes

The air was chilly and the shadows long as about 40 volunteers gathered at Lake Clementia Saturday morning for a lake cleanup, sponsored by the Fishing Club, Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces and the Murieta Trails Stewardship. "I hope all of you plan on getting dirty," Jay Solomon of the Fishing Club told the volunteers as they collected trash bags and debris pickers, which were donated by the Rancho Murieta Association. Solomon told them to work in pairs, take care with their footing and watch for snakes as they split up to work at Clementia, Calero and Chesbro. He had a surprise for each volunteer when the job was done – a coupon from The Backyard in Murieta Plaza for a free entree. (Click for larger image.)