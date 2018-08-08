Von Seeger wins second Club championship

Stefan von Seeger with his trophy. Photos by Carole Thames. (Click photos for larger images.)

By Don Thames, RMCC Club Professional

Stefan von Seeger made it two in a row by virtue of a convincing 8-7 victory over RMCC Medal Play champion Dean Clapp in the finals of the 2018 RMCC Club Championship, held over the last two weekends. Von Seeger’s crushing style featured a three-birdie, no-bogey morning round of the final match that proved to be too much for Clapp to overcome. Clapp started the afternoon round of the 36 hole final 7 down and remained that way until von Seeger made a 60-foot putt on the 11th green to close out the match.

“I came into the tournament striking the ball well,” said von Seeger. “I was putting very well so my strategy was to put the ball in play and hit greens and force my opponents to play mistake-free. As the tournament progressed, I got more and more confidence. It was a great feeling.”

Von Seeger clipped up and coming Jared Alexander 3-2 in round one, defeated Ryan Jones 7-6 in round two, Steve Jones 4-3 in the quarter finals before facing off with Dean Clapp in the finals. Dean Clapp defeated past champion Jeff Coeur 3-2 in the quarter finals after Coeur downed Kenny Chacon with a six-birdie performance in round two.

Steve Jones and Jeff Coeur tied for medalist honors with rounds of 73 in qualifying.

Charlie Beall accepted the Scratch Gold trophy from Don Thames, club head pro.

Charlie Beall captured the Scratch Gold Championship with consistent ball striking and a tidy short game. Beall, a Sacramento school teacher, is known to play his best golf in the summer and is appropriately nicknamed Summertime Charlie. Without a doubt, this event was Charlie’s time, as he defeated Terry Wolf in the finals 6-5. Beall defeated Dave Voss in round one, past champion Randy Reynolds in round two, Mike Martel 3-2 in the quarter finals before meeting Wolf in the final match.

Terry Wolf and Richard Carlson earned medalist honors in the qualifying round with scores of 78. Defending champion Darrell Lewis was knocked out in the second round by Mike Martel on the 20th hole.

Kent Fowler was the last man standing in the Handicap Division. He defeated Joe Petterle 4-2 in the final match. The match was all square after 12 holes until Fowler won holes 13, 14 and 15 to eventually win the final 4-2. Along the way, Fowler defeated Giovanni Favero 3-2, David Seville 3-2, and Mel Arnerich 6-5 before meeting Petterle in the finals.

Kent Fowler took the Handicap Division.