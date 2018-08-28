Water repair on Via Del Cerrito, Via Sereno
The Community Services District has an emergency water repair in progress Tuesday night on Via Del Cerrito and Via Sereno. To complete the repair, water may be temporarily shut off to residences in that area, the CSD says. Work is expected to be complete by 5 a.m., but circumstances could extend this time. Traffic controls are in place to allow work to be done safely. You're asked to avoid the area if possible.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Variety of beds8/29/2018 - 10:53 am
-
PACIFIC GROVE TIMESHARE8/29/2018 - 10:42 am
-
Couch, Soveseat, and coffee table8/28/2018 - 3:53 pm
-
-
Specialized Demo 9 Downhill Racing Bike8/28/2018 - 12:28 am
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- PDF Realty
- Goralka Law Firm
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Tree Tech
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Town and Country Real Estate
- InterState Propane
- Go Fore Pizza
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Paradise Painting
- Murieta Health Club
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Law office of John Quiring
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Designs in Dentistry
- Green Water
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Damon's Computer Service
- Apex Pest Control
- Squeaky Clean
- Barrett Services
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments