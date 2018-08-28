Water repair on Via Del Cerrito, Via Sereno

Published August 28, 2018 - 11:12pm
Water

The Community Services District has an emergency water repair in progress Tuesday night on Via Del Cerrito and Via Sereno. To complete the repair, water may be temporarily shut off to residences in that area, the CSD says. Work is expected to be complete by 5 a.m., but circumstances could extend this time. Traffic controls are in place to allow work to be done safely. You're asked to avoid the area if possible.

