Water repair Friday on Puerto Drive
The Community Services District announced Wednesday that there will be a water leak repair – with a brief water outage for nearby residents – Friday on Puerto Drive. The exact location is 6415 Puerto, and the water outage is expected to occur for about 10 minutes between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Traffic controls will be in effect, and heavy equipment will be at work on the street, so you're advised to take another route. It's expected work will be complete by 4 p.m.
-
