We Live Here: An otter sunrise
Published December 21, 2018 - 11:37pm
Paul Anderson does it again. Our neighborhood nature photog brings back a collection of sunrise photos of a family of otters, including the first shot below, which shows four of them gathered on a log at Lake Clementia, faces into their fur, grooming themselves. All told, there were five in the group, Paul says. And guess what? We live here. (Click for larger images)
