We Live Here: An otter sunrise

Published December 21, 2018 - 11:37pm
| Filed under
Nature and wildlife
We Live Here

Otters

Paul Anderson does it again. Our neighborhood nature photog brings back a collection of sunrise photos of a family of otters, including the first shot below, which shows four of them gathered on a log at Lake Clementia, faces into their fur, grooming themselves. All told, there were five in the group, Paul says. And guess what? We live here. (Click for larger images)

Otters   Otters

Your comments