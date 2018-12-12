We Live Here: Our eagles, then and now

Honored photographer (and neighbor) Paul Anderson shares a recent landing shot of one of our bald eagles, as remarkable an eagle shot as we've published. The bald eagles are certainly one of the glories of life in Rancho Murieta. Click the photo to see it larger, and realize its full quality, and then click this link to see what we believe were the first eagle photos published at RanchoMurieta.com, in 2007-08. Camera technology has advanced quite a bit in the last 11 years – and of course Paul's quite a photographer – but it's one of those night/day differences, as you'll see. (Click for larger image)