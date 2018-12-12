We Live Here: Our eagles, then and now
Published December 12, 2018 - 10:51pm
| Filed under
Honored photographer (and neighbor) Paul Anderson shares a recent landing shot of one of our bald eagles, as remarkable an eagle shot as we've published. The bald eagles are certainly one of the glories of life in Rancho Murieta. Click the photo to see it larger, and realize its full quality, and then click this link to see what we believe were the first eagle photos published at RanchoMurieta.com, in 2007-08. Camera technology has advanced quite a bit in the last 11 years – and of course Paul's quite a photographer – but it's one of those night/day differences, as you'll see. (Click for larger image)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Laptop needed12/13/2018 - 11:35 am
-
Wanted Acoustic Jammers12/13/2018 - 11:20 am
-
1957 Cushman Pacemaker12/13/2018 - 8:14 am
-
Pet Crate12/12/2018 - 5:38 pm
-
Upholstery/Drapery Fabric12/12/2018 - 5:34 pm
- Tree Tech
- PDF Realty
- Murieta Health Club
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Law office of John Quiring
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- InterState Propane
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- E and J Painting Professionals
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- KK Collision Center
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Green Water
- Barrett Services
- Apex Pest Control
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Town and Country Real Estate
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Designs in Dentistry
- Squeaky Clean
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments