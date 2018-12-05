We Live Here: The wooden bridge

When it opened in 2007, everyone thought it was pretty, but probably no one thought the community’s wooden bridge would become the Rancho Murieta icon it is today. The 410 feet of weathering wood and supports underneath, with their river rock designs, capture something essential about our community. It’s striking when you stand alongside, when you view it from the air or when you walk across. How it came to be is quite a story, too long for this space, but you can read it here. (Click for larger image)