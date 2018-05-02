A weekend for biking, food and fun

This weekend brings another string of events to Rancho Murieta and the area. On Saturday, you can have fun (and food and music) at a baseball fundraiser at Lake Clementia. On Sunday, you can ride a bike on Scott Road and get a peek at the new season for Entertainment, Theatre & Culture. Here’s the info:

SATURDAY

Murieta Bulldogs Summer Kickoff, 1 p.m., Lake Clementia Amphitheater

There will be music and beer, wine and cocktails, barbecue samples, hot dogs and soda at the Bulldogs Summer Kickoff, a fundraiser for a new youth baseball team. The Cripple Creek Band will perform country and Southern rock, as they have previously for Entertainment, Theatre & Culture and the Country Club.

Adult tickets are $35, tickets for children ages 6-15 are $7 and younger children are free.

The Murieta Bulldogs, founded last year, are a competitive baseball team for boys 12 and under, playing about 80 games a year around Northern California.

Tickets and more information: murietabulldogs.com.

SUNDAY

Eighth annual Great Scott! Bike and Walk Event, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event opens up more than 30 miles of beautiful country roads to bikes and walkers. Scott Road and a stretch of White Rock Road are limited to cyclists and pedestrians for seven hours. There are a couple of food stops on the route. The event is free.

For Murietans, the best entry point is at Scott and Latrobe roads, just beyond the north end of Stonehouse Road. For the convenience of those taking part, the Rancho Murieta Association says it will open the Escuela gate on Stonehouse Road, next to Stonehouse Park, but only for pedestrians and bicyclists, not cars.

More information: bikegreatscott.com.

Entertainment, Theatre & Culture’s kickoff event, 3-5 p.m., Country Club

A free event, with wine tasting and food provided by local restaurants. You’ll be able to buy your ETC membership and concert tickets, volunteer for concert duties and win valuable prizes.

More information about ETC: ranchomurieta.com/etc