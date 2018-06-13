Weekend fun – movie, music, water, golf

The community has a range of smaller-scale entertainment planned for this weekend, but maybe there’s something just right for you. There will be a family movie night Saturday, an OpenJam show Sunday and extended hours for the spray park both days. They're all free. Plus, the Country Club is offering a Father's Day gathering you might enjoy.

The Rancho Murieta Association is holding the family movie night starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lake Clementia Amphitheater. There will be a magician and popcorn. The movie to be shown is “Ferdinand the Bull,” which will begin around 8. You’re invited to bring blankets, beach chairs and any snacks you like.

OpenJam will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Gazebo, next to the North Gate. It’s a companion event to FreeRock, the musical performances that have been offered at the Gazebo twice already this summer. Neighbor Larry Shelton, who’s staging OpenJam and FreeRock, said he’s expecting several local musicians to perform Sunday, but any local musician who wants to play or sing is welcome. Audience members should bring a blanket or beach chair. Questions, call (916) 955-9955.

If the kids are looking to spend a little extra time at the spray park, this is a good weekend for it. The RMA says the Summerfest Spray Park, at Riverview Park on the South, will have extended hours this weekend only – open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

Looking for something to do with Dad on Father's Day? The Country Club is planning a Family Scramble that's free to members and $30 (for the whole family) for non-members. There will be a buffet on the Terrace Patio after the golf – $14 for adults and $8.50 for kids. (There's more information at the club's website.) You'll need a reservation, and the club wants your buffet reservations by 2 p.m. Thursday. Call (916) 354-3416.