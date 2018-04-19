A weekend with a handful of events

In addition to temperatures in the 80s, this weekend brings a wealth of events:

Saturday: Clean up after your taxes with a paper-shredding event

Saturday: The first FreeRock concert

Sunday: Run for Life Trail Run

Sunday: Little League’s delayed “opening day” parade

Sunday: Food trucks

Paper shredding, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. You can bring your papers to the Rancho Murieta Association Building parking lot, where your papers will be shredded at a cost of $5 per box (about 30 pounds). Sponsored by the Optimist Club.

The opening FreeRock concert, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Gazebo. Acoustic rock artists Howling’ Alan and Desert Dan will perform. Bring a chair or blanket for your seating. As the title says, it’s free, funded by neighbor Larry Shelton. The next FreeRock show will be May 12 at the Gazebo.

Run for Life Trail Run 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Lake Clementia. A 5K run/walk and 10K run will benefit Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. The run/walk will take place on the trails and around the lakes of Rancho Murieta. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Any donation amount will be accepted.

Little League “opening day,” early afternoon Sunday. The rain-postponed event opens with a parade starting at 12:45 p.m. on Murieta Parkway. The parade route takes the first Guadalupe Drive to Pera and Escuela drives before arriving at Stonehouse Park, where the opening ceremonies will take place.

Food trucks, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Stonehouse Park. A half-dozen food trucks will make their weekly appearance to benefit Summerfest.