A weekend with a handful of events

In addition to temperatures in the 80s, this weekend brings a wealth of events:
- Saturday: Clean up after your taxes with a paper-shredding event
- Saturday: The first FreeRock concert
- Sunday: Run for Life Trail Run
- Sunday: Little League’s delayed “opening day” parade
- Sunday: Food trucks
Paper shredding, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. You can bring your papers to the Rancho Murieta Association Building parking lot, where your papers will be shredded at a cost of $5 per box (about 30 pounds). Sponsored by the Optimist Club.
The opening FreeRock concert, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Gazebo. Acoustic rock artists Howling’ Alan and Desert Dan will perform. Bring a chair or blanket for your seating. As the title says, it’s free, funded by neighbor Larry Shelton. The next FreeRock show will be May 12 at the Gazebo.
Run for Life Trail Run 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Lake Clementia. A 5K run/walk and 10K run will benefit Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. The run/walk will take place on the trails and around the lakes of Rancho Murieta. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Any donation amount will be accepted.
Little League “opening day,” early afternoon Sunday. The rain-postponed event opens with a parade starting at 12:45 p.m. on Murieta Parkway. The parade route takes the first Guadalupe Drive to Pera and Escuela drives before arriving at Stonehouse Park, where the opening ceremonies will take place.
Food trucks, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Stonehouse Park. A half-dozen food trucks will make their weekly appearance to benefit Summerfest.
Yet another Sunday event
The Rancho Murieta Bandits, our very successful entry in "vintage base ball" – the sport as played by 19th century rules – take the field at Stonehouse Park 3 p.m. Sunday against the Mother Lode Miners.
Another weekend event
The Country Club’s Demo Day, with 10 percent off all equipment, will be held Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.