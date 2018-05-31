West Nile virus found in Elk Grove area

This season’s first mosquito carrying West Nile virus has been detected in Elk Grove, the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District announced Thursday. In addition, a dead scrub jay found in Elk Grove tested positive for the virus.

The mosquito sample was collected near Sheldon and Bader roads, the district said.

“As we expected, the very warm weather we had earlier this week likely increased the number of mosquitoes and accelerated virus activity in both birds and mosquito populations,” said Gary Goodman, the district’s manager.

Other counties throughout the state have started to report West Nile virus activity, the district reported. Last year in California there were 553 confirmed human cases of the disease, including 44 fatalities.

“As more people enjoy outdoor activities during the warm spring evenings, it’s important to remember that the best protection against mosquito bites is an effective insect repellent,” said Goodman. Residents are also encouraged to report dead birds, neglected pools and other mosquito problems.

The district offers advice on mosquito prevention that centers on D’s:

DRAIN standing water that may produce mosquitoes. DAWN and DUSK are times to avoid being outdoors. DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outside. DEFEND yourself by using an effective insect repellent. Make sure to follow label directions! DOOR and window screens should be in good working condition. DISTRICT personnel are also available to address any mosquito problems. Call them at 1 (800) 429-1022 or visit www.FIGHTtheBITE.net

