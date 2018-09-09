Who's a good dog? You're a good dog!
Published September 9, 2018 - 10:07pm
Roz was a sunny girl as she awaited her ... *whisper* shots ... with owner Rich Coplen at the SPCA van Sunday afternoon at the Gazebo. The event, arranged by the Rancho Murieta Association, allowed Murietans to have their pets microchipped, get shots and see a vet. Twenty-two pets were helped. If you missed it, there will be a rerun 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Gazebo. Click for larger image.
