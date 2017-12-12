Country Club President Clint Souza answers questions about his presentation to the Kiwanis Club last week. (Click photo for larger image.)

Clint Souza, the Country Club’s outgoing president, spoke with the Kiwanis Club last week, offering answers to questions commonly heard about the club’s situation. If you’ve ever wondered about the club’s membership situation, the relationship between membership numbers and Murieta’s population, or why the club doesn't just open its restaurants to the public, read on.

Souza, a Murietan since 2004, has served two terms on the Country Club board, a total of six years. Before stepping up as president this fall, he had served two years as vice president. With the new year, having served the maximum of two terms on the board, Souza will be replaced as president by Mike Martel.

Here are many of the questions Souza asked and answered in a 25-minute presentation to the Kiwanis Thursday morning. The slides are taken from his presentation. (You can click the slides to enlarge them.)

Has the Country Club's membership mix changed?

Souza said golf members pay the club five times the amount paid by social members. In 2001, less than 15 percent of the members were social members. Now it’s nearly 50 percent, as you can see in the chart, which shows total membership (the top line) and social membership (the bottom line). Overall, he said the club has lost 72 members this year, and many of those who remain have downgraded to social membership.

Is Murieta’s population stagnant?

Rancho Murieta’s population isn’t stagnant, Souza said. Between 2000 and 2016, it grew 38 percent, nothing like the explosions in Elk Grove or El Dorado Hills, but growth all the same. In the 2000 census, there were 1,783 households and a population of 4,193 in the Rancho Murieta Census-Designated Place (CDP), he said; today, the numbers are 2,450 households in Rancho Murieta and a population of about 5,700.

Is Rancho Murieta’s median age increasing?

Despite a commonly held belief in the community, U.S. Census data shows the median age mostly increased as the community’s population grew in this century. Between 2000 and 2015, the community's median age increased from 49.4 to 51.7, and it fell 0.8 of a year, to 50.9, in 2016, Souza pointed out. “That (age downturn) is encouraging not only to the Kiwanis Club, and the community, but the Country Club,” Souza said.

Are Country Club fees too high compared to the competition?

“Country clubs recruit members within a 15-mile radius,” Souza said. This brings a half-dozen clubs into competition with Rancho Murieta Country Club.

Looking at their fees, using info gathered last year...

The 2016 average initiation fee of competitive clubs was $13,688. (Rancho Murieta’s was $5,000.)

The average monthly dues of the other clubs was $581. (Rancho Murieta’s was $556.)

The average number of golf members at the other clubs was 438. (Currently, Rancho Murieta’s is 507.)

“We by far have the largest social (membership), by far,” Souza said. He added that none of the other clubs has 36 holes. “We’re not too high; we’re below average,” he said. “And in my opinion, there’s only one club up there, maybe two, that’s got the quality that Rancho Murieta Country Club does.”

Asked if the other clubs have additional amenities, he said yes: Some of them have pools. (A member of the audience added, “Serrano has a pool. Serrano has a gym. They have a very active social membership; my daughter lives up there.”)

Souza added Rancho Murieta Country Club has the largest number of tennis courts of any of the clubs listed here.

Shouldn't the club allow the public into its dining rooms and bars to help raise money?

Souza said it’s a common question. The answer, though, is that 75 percent of private country clubs in the nation subsidize their food and beverage operations. “It’s an amenity offered to the members,” he said. “It comes out of their dues.”

Serving members this way puts the club at a disadvantage compared to commercial restaurants, he said, because a restaurant can turn you away when it’s full, but the club has to make sure there’s a table available when a member walks up, so they constantly staff for a possible peak audience.

“(Food and beverage) is not for profit; it’s an amenity for our members,” he said.

Rancho Murieta Country Club’s subsidy for food and beverage, which lowers the prices to members, runs between 10 and 15 percent, Souza said. This year, the club projects it will take in $1.8 million in food and beverage revenue, which members will subsidize to the tune of about $200,000, he added.

If the restaurant and bar doors were open to the public, Souza said, a significant number of social members would resign. Social dues and assessments will bring in more than $470,000 in net revenue this year, he said, estimating that 80 or 90 percent of that money would disappear if the doors were open to the public.

“Why would somebody be a social member if they could just dine at the club for free?” he asked.

What options are being considered for the future?

“If anybody who’s a Country Club member got my letter, I’m optimistic," Souza said in the closing minutes of his presentation. "And we’ve gotta be. You can see, you’ve got new, younger people moving in. The hope is, they will become members of one sort or the other; housing will continue to be built in the near future.”

He said a draw for families moving in could be a swimming pool and exercise facility. “That’s what we need,” he said. The club has hired a firm, Creative Golf Marketing Co., that’s well regarded. The club is also working on family-friendly programs and events.

As for what the Kiwanis could do to help, Souza said Kiwanis members should join the club. (Only 36 percent of Kiwanis members are also club members, he said.) If the Kiwanis members already belong to the club, then they should solicit neighbors to join.

In 2001, club membership was at 1,160, he said, and approximately 60 percent of Murieta households belonged to the club. Now that number is down to approximately 40 percent.