On the wings of eagles (and robins)
Published November 5, 2017 - 10:08pm
| Filed under
We've certainly got talented neighbors. Here are photos shot Sunday by Paul Anderson and Thomas Eaton. Paul got shots of backyard birds amidst the beautiful fall foliage, like this robin making off with a berry. Tom offers this season's first shots of Murieta's resident bald eagles, shots taken at Lake Clementia. (Click photos for larger images.)
A beautiful contortionist bird (is it a finch?) grabs an overripe berry while another bird waits his turn.
We have published dozens, but we'll never tire of great shots of soaring bald eagles.
