A winter afternoon on Lake Calero

Published February 5, 2019 - 9:12pm
Nature and wildlife
We Live Here
Weather

Lake Calero

Tuesday afternoon brought Lake Calero the best of a winter day here – chilly breezes (temperatures in the 40s!), piles of clouds dragged across the sky, warm yellow sunshine, and a gull wheeling overhead. (Click to enlarge photo)

Your comments