Woman hurt in two-car crash at North Gate

A woman was taken away by ambulance with a possible broken arm after two cars collided on Jackson Road at the North Gate around 8:30 p.m. Friday. CHP Officer Armando Montoya said a Chevy Tahoe was eastbound on Jackson Road with a man and woman in the front seat and three children in the back when it collided with a Subaru SUV and its solo driver turning from westbound Jackson onto Murieta Drive. Montoya said each driver claimed he had the green light. Montoya called it a low-speed crash. Both vehicles had Rancho Murieta bar-code stickers.