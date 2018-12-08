Women's Club leader Margie Brock dies at 68

Margie Brock, an 18-year resident of Rancho Murieta, died Tuesday at age 68 after a long illness. She was active in the Rancho Murieta Women's Club and was an avid mahjong player.

Mrs. Brock, who was named for her grandmother, was born Nov. 28, 1950, in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania. She grew up in that area and worked for Bell of Pennsylvania / Bell Atlantic for 19 years in various positions, leaving in 1992. She and her husband, John Brock, moved to Rancho Murieta from Bear Creek Country Club in Woodinville, Washington, outside Seattle. "The gloomy weather had finally gotten to Margie," her husband writes. Prior to that, they lived in Ardmore, Pa., outside Philadelphia, where they met 30 years ago.

In Rancho Murieta, she was co-chair of membership for the Women's Club and was one of a team of three that organized an annual mahjong tournament attended by 20 players.

She is survived by her husband, a son, Matthew Arcuicci; her "mom," Mary Frances, and siblings Murray, David, Bruce and Barbara. The family is planning a celebration of her life after the holidays at the Country Club. They encourage you to make a contribution to the American Lung Association in her name.

Mrs. Brock loved Puerto Vallarta and visited for the last 20 years over the Christmas and New Year's holidays. "She will make one more trip there," her husband writes.