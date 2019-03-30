Women's Weekend happening at Country Club

Two dozens vendors are taking part in Women’s Weekend Saturday and Sunday at Rancho Murieta Country Club. Neighbor Ruth Lecheler-Moore, left, talks with Kristina Michelle at the PawTree pet products stand Saturday morning. The gathering, which features women-run businesses, offers a wide range of goods and services. It’s open to everyone from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. (Click for larger image)