Wooden bridge will be closed much of Sept. 20

Published September 13, 2018 - 10:18pm
| Filed under
RMA

The community’s pedestrian bridge over the Cosumnes will be closed Sept. 20 from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. as the Rancho Murieta Association works with a consulting engineer on a bridge maintenance inspection. Planking on the 11-year-old bridge is showing signs of wear, in particular at the north end.

