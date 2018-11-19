November 20, 2018 - 5:32am
Working with horses at Paradise fire scene
Murieta Equestrian Center owner Carol Anderson Ward and the West Coast Equine Foundation have dispatched a trailer with equipment and crew to build 60 portable stalls for injured horses evacuated from the Camp Fire area. The stalls will be built at the Butte County Fair Grounds in Gridley, the groups announced Monday. The two organizations are working with the Northern California Association of Equine Practitioners, which has dispatched its new emergency response trailer to Gridley, so it can serve as a veterinary base. The trailer will be sent to future emergencies as needed. Also participating in the effort is the North Valley Animal Disaster Group. (Click for larger images)
Kindness
Great jester of kindness Carol. Bless ya!
Mike Simas