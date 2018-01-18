Workshop Monday on flower arranging

A workshop in Japanese flower arranging will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the Rancho Murieta Association Building. Two instructors from the Sacramento chapter of Ikebana will instruct. All materials are provided. The cost is $35, check or cash. Contact Ellison Cowles, ecowles2@gmail.com or 549-0379. This workshop is provided under the auspices of the River Valley Garden Club.