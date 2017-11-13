WWII vet Edward Mickiewicz dies at 89

Edward S. Mickiewicz, a Murietan for 17 years, died Oct. 11 at age 89. Born in Chicago, he was a World War II veteran, a California state employee and an educator in Northern California. His family wrote, “He was everybody's friend, could soothe any crying baby and had a gift for making you feel like the most important person in the room.”

Born to Polish immigrants, Mr. Mickiewicz graduated from high school at 16 and enlisted as a seaman at 17. After serving in the South Pacific and receiving an honorable discharge, he pursued higher education at DePaul University and headed West in the 1950s, working as a surveyor for the State of California. He also worked as a teacher in Antioch and Pittsburg.

“It was his compassion and disciplined approach that led many students to view him as a surrogate parent,” the family remembrance says. “Despite having six kids, there was always room at the table for a few hungry students, and tutoring was often a family project.”

He worked in the Job Corps program in New Mexico and later returned to the classroom to earn his Master’s Degree at San Francisco State University.

In the 1980s, he divorced his first wife, Joan. He later married his companion, Lorraine Thompson-Mickiewicz, and they spent 23 years together, sharing a joy for travel, food, wine and making friends. During part of their time in Rancho Murieta, he was a member of the Kiwanis.

In addition to his widow, he is survived by sons Michael and Tim, daughters Michele Miller, Nanette Elison-Mickiewicz, Therese Filippo and Carolynn Coy, and 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Services have been held. The family asks that donations in his memory be made to Mercy General Hospital Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Rancho Murieta or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8254 in Ione.