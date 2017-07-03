Yankee Doodle Dandy ... born on the 4th of July
Published July 3, 2017 - 7:50pm
| Filed under
Rowland Jones, a Murietan for 40 years, is something of a Yankee Doodle Dandy. For the last five years, Maria Ngo of Prima Spa & Wellness Center in Murieta Plaza has given Jones a special birthday treat – all 10 fingers and all 10 toes decked out for his birthday, which is the Fourth of July. This year is Jones' 81st. While you were decorating your cart Monday afternoon, he was at Prima Spa getting his own decorations.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Accomplished House Sitter Available7/3/2017 - 10:59 pm
-
Adidas Soccer Cleats7/2/2017 - 10:52 pm
-
Little Tikes Activity Garden7/2/2017 - 10:48 pm
-
Found: Bag of drinks for concert7/2/2017 - 6:26 pm
-
Westin Kaanapali 2 Bedroom Premium Villa for rent7/2/2017 - 4:38 pm
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Designs in Dentistry
- Damon's Computer Service
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- North State Golf Cars
- Murieta Health Club
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Home Care Assistance
- Go Fore Pizza
- Barrett Services
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Squeaky Clean
- Tree Tech
- Sierra Putting Greens
- Ina Semrau, real estate
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Squeaky Clean
- Barrett Services
- Sierra Putting Greens
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- InterState Propane
- Tree Tech
- Apex Pest Control
- Go Fore Pizza
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- KK Collision Center
- North State Golf Cars
- Designs in Dentistry
- Apex Pest Control
- KK Collision Center
- Chase Electrical Services
- InterState Propane
- Damon's Computer Service
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Home Care Assistance
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Chase Electrical Services
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Heating & Air
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HANDYMAN: MR. Fix It by RK
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: While You're Away Pet Sitting
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments