Yankee Doodle Dandy ... born on the 4th of July

Rowland Jones, a Murietan for 40 years, is something of a Yankee Doodle Dandy. For the last five years, Maria Ngo of Prima Spa & Wellness Center in Murieta Plaza has given Jones a special birthday treat – all 10 fingers and all 10 toes decked out for his birthday, which is the Fourth of July. This year is Jones' 81st. While you were decorating your cart Monday afternoon, he was at Prima Spa getting his own decorations.