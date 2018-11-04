You can help Macey help the needy

For the third year, Macey Casagrande is collecting coats for the homeless. She would appreciate your help. (Click for larger image.)

Macey Casagrande is a typical 12-year-old. She gets good grades at Albiani Middle School, though English class is tough. After school, she takes part in mixed martial arts and hip-hop dance classes. And every year, she collects hundreds of coats and gives them to homeless people on the streets of Sacramento.

So Macey isn’t a typical 12-year-old at all. The other afternoon, fresh from having run the Spartan Race, she delivered a report on this year’s coat drive: 151 coats so far. The goal? Well, she’s going to need your help.

This annual drive is Macey’s idea. Several years ago, while Christmas shopping downtown with her mother, she saw homeless people and wanted to help them.

“We live in a really special place,” said Macey’s mother, Tammi Casagrande, known to many as an employee at Murieta Market by Raley’s. “We’re raising her in kind of a Mayberry.” Her parents want Macey to know how fortunate she is, so this social work may be Macey’s idea, but they support it fully.

The first year, 2016, Macey collected and gave out 126 coats. Last year, that jumped to 575 coats. This year she’s aiming for 600.

The coats will be distributed the Saturday after Thanksgiving in an industrial area north of downtown Sacramento, near Loaves & Fishes, an area where the homeless gather. The Casagrandes set up a tent with coat racks, like a department store, and homeless people are invited to take what they need.

When they returned from the Spartan Race Saturday afternoon, the Casagrandes found a pile of coats had been left at their door. This is how it happens. It's how you can help too.

“A lot of people in the community drop them off,” Macey said. “We have companies that help us too.”

The area Harley-Davidson dealer is helping, and so are Slakey Brothers Plumbing and HVAC Supply, Kamp’s Propane and the Sacramento Police Department.

“Last year, Sac P.D. helped us a lot,” Macey said, with “a bunch of jackets.” Slakey Brothers promised coats this year and chipped in $400 to buy coats for the dogs of homeless people.

“What’s great about this community is we have people come in daily to drop off jackets,” said Macey’s father, Sean. In the past, Murietans who didn’t have coats in their closets have gone hunting at Goodwill, and then some took those coats to the dry cleaners, he said. Tammi Casagrande relayed what those donors said: “I didn’t have any to give, so I went to Goodwill. Here’s 10 coats.”

If you want to help, coats, gloves, hats and scarves in adult sizes are welcome. Children’s items aren’t needed as much (there aren’t many children on the streets), but they are welcome. Just drop the items on the Casagrandes’ porch at 14892 Guadalupe Drive. Please be sure to check the pockets before you donate your items.

Last year's coat giveaway, which drew media attention, took place on a foggy day. Photo by Justin Hayduk. (Click for larger image.)