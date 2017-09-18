You can manage gate visitor list by computer

Murietans can now manage visitor lists by computer or cell phone, without calling the gate, the Community Services District announced Monday.

The letter from Steve Mobley, the interim Security chief, sends you to the technology vendor’s website, https://gateaccess.net, where you’ll need the following information to log in:

The Community Access Code is RMCA.

Your user name is your phone number (10 digits, no spaces or dashes).

Your password is your PIN number.

The system help is here. If you don’t know your PIN number, you’ll have to contact the gate to get it.

(Nostalgia bonus: Once you’ve logged in, the system will show you all the visitors you’ve called in since 2005.)