You can manage gate visitor list by computer

Murietans can now manage visitor lists by computer or cell phone, without calling the gate, the Community Services District announced Monday.
The letter from Steve Mobley, the interim Security chief, sends you to the technology vendor’s website, https://gateaccess.net, where you’ll need the following information to log in:
- The Community Access Code is RMCA.
- Your user name is your phone number (10 digits, no spaces or dashes).
- Your password is your PIN number.
The system help is here. If you don’t know your PIN number, you’ll have to contact the gate to get it.
(Nostalgia bonus: Once you’ve logged in, the system will show you all the visitors you’ve called in since 2005.)
Finally!!!
Thank you, Steve Mobley, for getting this system in place. Too bad CSD had to pay $49,000 to find our residents wanted this functionality and had been asking for it for a long time - especially the pet registration. Just ask Beth Budrus, Jacque Villa, and many others. We've been talking about it for ages, only to be told by our former security chief that it would cost $3,000 to $4,000 a month for this capability. Finally, we can stop wasting the gate officers time answering the phones everytime a resident has a guest or vendor coming.
Very seriously, thank you, Steve Mobley, for bringing the Security forces into the 21st century! I'm so excited and already have all my information entered and updated, including pictures of my cats! Wahoo!!!!!!
Not to mention my nephew won't be told he's not on my permanent guest list and refused entry when he's been on my permanent list for years. It's a pain in the neck for him to get refused entry when I'm off in some other part of the country and counting on him to take care of things at my house. Hurray!! It won't happen again!