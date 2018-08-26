You get a second chance at pet microchipping

Published August 26, 2018 - 4:00pm
From left, Girl Scouts Abby Donnalley, Kaydence Farnsworth and Faith Hawkins, all 10, visit with the dogs waiting to get identity microchips Sunday afternoon at the Gazebo. Unfortunately, there was a communications breakdown with the SPCA ... and its chipping van didn't show up. After 45 minutes, with a waiting list 18 names long, and lots of dogs and one cat on hand, the Rancho Murieta Association explained the situation and said the event would be rescheduled soon. But the Girl Scouts, from Troop 1568, did well with their wishlist collection for animals: Among the items collected were dog and cat food, animal toys, a fur trimmer and a large dog crate. Click photo for larger image.

So bummed

I am so bummed this happened.  I hope this is rescheduled soon and residents will try again and have their pets microchipped and vaccinated.

