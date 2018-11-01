'You talkin' to me?' ... 'You talkin' to me?'

Paul Anderson, who has been sharing his prize-winning photos with the community for the last couple of years, shot this look at one of our lakeside bald eagles, maybe on a bad day at the nest. Speaking of scary faces, below is a tree full of turkey vultures, the ugliest of God's feathered creations, in a Murieta Parkway shot captured by Bill "Birdman" Gengler, the community's longtime bird photographer. (Click photos for larger images.)