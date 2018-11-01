'You talkin' to me?' ... 'You talkin' to me?'
Published November 1, 2018 - 10:35pm
| Filed under
Paul Anderson, who has been sharing his prize-winning photos with the community for the last couple of years, shot this look at one of our lakeside bald eagles, maybe on a bad day at the nest. Speaking of scary faces, below is a tree full of turkey vultures, the ugliest of God's feathered creations, in a Murieta Parkway shot captured by Bill "Birdman" Gengler, the community's longtime bird photographer. (Click photos for larger images.)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
GLASS DINING TABLE11/1/2018 - 12:05 pm
-
Got CANDY for troops???10/31/2018 - 8:15 pm
-
CUT CRYSTAL 'BRANDY' DECANTER SET10/31/2018 - 2:07 pm
-
7' SILK TREE10/31/2018 - 12:44 pm
-
LOUNGE CHAIR10/31/2018 - 12:38 pm
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- E and J Painting Professionals
- KK Collision Center
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- Barrett Services
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Paradise Painting
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Designs in Dentistry
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Damon's Computer Service
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Green Water
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Jenco, Pohll and Maybee for CSD
- Squeaky Clean
- PDF Realty
- Murieta Health Club
- Apex Pest Control
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Law office of John Quiring
- Tree Tech
- InterState Propane
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments