Your chance to help Paradise fire victims

Neighbor Tony Avampato, who volunteered last year to haul Murieta donations to the Santa Rosa fire victims, is stepping up again, this time to help the people who’ve lost everything in Paradise.

Avampato asks you to contact him if you can donate any of the following items. He’ll collect donations this week and work with a friend’s company to transport the items this weekend. You can either drop items at Avampato’s home or he’ll come pick them up.

Reach Avampato at (408) 348-6737 or relotony@yahoo.com.

Here’s a list of needed items (boldfaced items are most desperately needed):

Animals: Collars, leashes, cat litter, food bowls, food, towels, carriers, beds.

Large animals: Halters, lead ropes, hay, grains.

For elderly residents: Warm clothes, shoes, socks, coats. (There is a large community of elderly folks in the area.)

Adults/children: Coats, jackets, sweatshirts, general clothes, women’s undergarments , shoes, baby items and toys .

, shoes, . Other Items: Toothbrushes, toothpaste, soaps, paper cups/plates, paper towels, water, air mattresses, pillows , pillow cases, sheets, towels, backpacks, suitcases , duffel bags.

, , Gift Cards: Gas (Shell, Chevron, Valero), Visa (specifically to help cover vet bills), Raley’s, FoodMaxx, Walmart, Grocery Outlet, Costco, Target, Walgreens, Rite-Aid, CVS, Dollar General.

