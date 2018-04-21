Your choice: School bus stops or Scott Road?

General Manager Greg Vorster outlines new bus stop locations for the RMA board. (Click photo for larger image.)

There will be meetings occurring at almost the same time Wednesday evening, and Murietans may have to choose the issue that’s most important to them: Scott Road or school bus stops.

The Rancho Murieta Association will hold a town hall session at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss relocation of bus stops away from the North and South gates with the new school year. General Manager Greg Vorster said the changes are being suggested to address safety and convenience. The RMA wants parents to look at the map and share any thoughts.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Wilton Community Center, the Cosumnes Community Planning Advisory Council will host county Supervisors Sue Frost and Don Nottoli to discuss Scott Road, which is the border of their districts.

“This is a long time in the making,” said John Merchant of the effort to get both supervisors at a CCPAC meeting at the same time. Merchant, a Murietan who serves on both CCPAC and the Community Services District, told the RMA board jokingly at Tuesday night’s meeting, “I just wanted you to come down and, if anything, compliment them on the feat of engineering we know as Scott Road, one of the architectural wonders of Sacramento County.”

Merchant said the Scott Road discussion will be the meeting’s last agenda item, and he estimated it wouldn’t start before 7:45 p.m.

From the RMA Building, it’s about a 15-minute drive to the Wilton Community Center, 9717 Colony Road, just off Dillard Road.

As for the bus stops, Vorster said there has been concern about safety in recent years with the bus stops at the North and South gates, in particular during the mornings, with kids arriving on foot and bike, parents dropping their kids off in cars and morning commuters all converging on the same area.

He said the RMA and school district have discussed three replacement locations.

On the North

On Murieta Parkway at the north end of Domingo Drive

On Lago Drive at the Pera path

On the South

On Colbert Drive north of Jigger Court. Vorster said the previous location, near the South Gate, reflected the reality of the early years of the South development, but now much of the development is to the east, and that’s where the new proposed stop is located.

If the locations are well received, Vorster said the board could act on the plan in May and suggest the changes to the school district in time for the start of school in August.

Here's a map of the proposed locations. Click the pins to see a photo of each location.