Your Neighbors: A gig at Meadowlands

Local girl makes good: Gracie Cann, a 16-year-old Murietan, will be performing with her band, Mask, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Meadowlands. Mask, made up of students from Christian Brothers and Jesuit high schools, performs music from the likes of Sammy Hagar, Tom Petty, Journey, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Queen and more. They’ve been performing at breweries and wineries, especially in West Sac, but this is their first gig within shouting distance of Gracie’s home. In addition to Gracie, the band’s vocalist, who’s second from right here, Mask members are Dean McCord, David Chrisman, Natalie Chrisman and Nick Adams.