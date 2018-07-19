Your Neighbors: A gig at Meadowlands
Published July 19, 2018 - 10:23pm
| Filed under
Local girl makes good: Gracie Cann, a 16-year-old Murietan, will be performing with her band, Mask, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Meadowlands. Mask, made up of students from Christian Brothers and Jesuit high schools, performs music from the likes of Sammy Hagar, Tom Petty, Journey, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Queen and more. They’ve been performing at breweries and wineries, especially in West Sac, but this is their first gig within shouting distance of Gracie’s home. In addition to Gracie, the band’s vocalist, who’s second from right here, Mask members are Dean McCord, David Chrisman, Natalie Chrisman and Nick Adams.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
32 inch Flat Screen TV7/19/2018 - 1:25 pm
-
Keith Urban Tickets for Sale!7/19/2018 - 11:29 am
-
ZzTop w/George Thorogood Tickets7/18/2018 - 4:16 pm
-
Leather Couch7/18/2018 - 1:42 pm
-
2 Thomas Kinkade Christmas Ornaments7/18/2018 - 12:05 pm
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Damon's Computer Service
- Apex Pest Control
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Barrett Services
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Squeaky Clean
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Paradise Painting
- Murieta Health Club
- Go Fore Pizza
- Green Water
- InterState Propane
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Tree Tech
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Goralka Law Firm
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Designs in Dentistry
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments