February 15, 2019 - 11:04am
Your neighbors: Happy 50th, Stan and Letty!
Published February 15, 2019 - 12:27am
| Filed under
On this day 50 years ago, Murietans Stan and Letty Vivaldi were wed. This stop-the-presses appearance is an anniversary surprise, so we can't share a current photo of them. They have two children, Mike, who lives in Rancho Murieta, and Brian, who lives in Bothell, Washington. Here's Mike's message to his parents: "Congratulations on 50 years of marriage from all of your family and friends! You two are a happy, loving, fantastic couple whom we are proud to call mom and dad. Love, Mike and Lanie." (Click for larger image)
-
Your comments
-
CRLL Sponsorships
—Brenda Carmichael
2/15/2019—1:23 pm
-
50 years!
—Lanie Gignilliat
2/15/2019—11:04 am
-
Girl Scout Cookies
—Steve Crismond
2/14/2019—11:50 pm
-
gate entry
—Jerry Pasek
2/12/2019—1:00 pm
-
Addressed the typo
—RM.com
2/11/2019—9:55 pm
-
RE: Are you real or recorded?
—Jeffrey D Consiglio
2/11/2019—9:54 pm
-
Darn Typo!
—Jeffrey D Consiglio
2/11/2019—6:09 pm
-
Re: Are you real or recorded ?
—Jacque Villa
2/11/2019—4:50 pm
