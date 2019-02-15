Your neighbors: Happy 50th, Stan and Letty!

Published February 15, 2019
Your neighbors

Vivaldi anniversary

On this day 50 years ago, Murietans Stan and Letty Vivaldi were wed. This stop-the-presses appearance is an anniversary surprise, so we can't share a current photo of them. They have two children, Mike, who lives in Rancho Murieta, and Brian, who lives in Bothell, Washington. Here's Mike's message to his parents: "Congratulations on 50 years of marriage from all of your family and friends! You two are a happy, loving, fantastic couple whom we are proud to call mom and dad. Love, Mike and Lanie." (Click for larger image)

February 15, 2019 - 11:04am
50 years!

What a fantastic couple! Wishing you the happiest of anniversaries!! 

